Competition proves region’s beauty

Carmen Martinez Ortega's winning photograph of Albox from the Torre Aljambra
Credit: Carmen Martinez Ortega /fb
More than 40 photographers were tasked with capturing the beauty of the Almanzora Valley, and all 200 photos prove it.
It is difficult to choose the most beautiful part of the Almanzora Valley region, the inland area of Almeria, however, this group of photographers did just that.
This year marked the third Tourist Photography Contest of the Almanzora Valley, and saw more than 40 photographers from across Spain participating, with this year’s theme being the 30 wonders of Almanzora.
Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to the top three photos, which were an impressive photo of Albox’s Torre de la Aljambra, a snapshot of a sunset in Calar Alto and a panoramic view of Seron in respective order.
The awards ceremony, which took place last Saturday, July 13, was hosted at the Perez Siquier Centre, dedicated to the late great Spanish photographer, in Olula de Rio.
The contest has established itself over the years as an unmissable event for photography lovers, and stands out with its high participation rate and quality of work presented.
This cultural and artistic event also plays an essential role in the tourism promotion of the Almanzora Valley, celebrating the cultural wealth and stunning landscape of the region in a grand display.
Carmen Martinez Ortego won first prize for her beautiful photo of Albox’s Torre de la Aljambra (as seen in the credited photo of this article), receiving a diploma and a cash prize of €250.
Second place was awarded to Mateo Oliver Freixas for his emotional photo of the sunset in Calar Alto, winning him €150 and a diploma.
The third prize went to Pedro Jose Carrion Encinas for his panoramic photo of Seron, receiving a diploma and €100 in cash.
Several other contestants also received diplomas for their outstanding contributions.
The awards were presented by the president of the Association of Tourist Entrepreneurs of the Almanzora Valley, Luis Aurelio Perez.
Luis Perez also thanked all the participants during the event, and expressed his gratitude to the Jury, which was composed of Pablo Garcia Ibanez, from the Perez Siquier Center, Raquel Caparros from the Raquel Caparros Photography, and last but certainly not least, Alvaro Perez from Fenilu Academy.
