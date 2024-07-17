By Eugene Costello • Updated: 17 Jul 2024 • 14:36

A popular social treat: Horchata and fartóns Credit Wikimedia Commons

Horchata – or orxata, in Valenciano – is something akin to a milk shake found throughout Costa Blanca North as far as Valencia. It’s not dairy but made of chufas, tiger nuts that are soaked, ground and finally sweetened. It is both delicious and refreshing. Family groups and bunches of teenagers go to horchaterias to indulge in this centuries-old beverage.

It originated in North Africa and the Moors introduced it to Hispania, now Spain and Portugal. Records dating back to the 13th century show a similar drink was being produced near Valencia, and this is the heart of horchata production and enjoyment. The name comes from the Latin word for barley, hordeata.

But it is enjoyed across Costa Blanca North, normally in horchaterías and heladerías. Google Maps shows a whole slew of places where you can enjoy a glass. Just search using the word horchata.

There are even a handful in the campo, right by fields of tiger nuts, so you are enjoying it at source.

And ice-cream bars in Benidorm, Javea Denia and so on serve it.

Enjoy it with a fartón

It is usually served with a fartón, a long fluffy pastry that is perfect for dunking in the creamy elixir. Many places will serve it with flavourings including strawberry and other fruits, making it even more like a milkshake.

If you have any recommended places for horchata in your neck of the woods, let us know in comments.