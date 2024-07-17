By Eugene Costello •
Updated: 17 Jul 2024 • 14:36
A popular social treat: Horchata and fartóns Credit Wikimedia Commons
Horchata – or orxata, in Valenciano – is something akin to a milk shake found throughout Costa Blanca North as far as Valencia. It’s not dairy but made of chufas, tiger nuts that are soaked, ground and finally sweetened. It is both delicious and refreshing. Family groups and bunches of teenagers go to horchaterias to indulge in this centuries-old beverage.
It originated in North Africa and the Moors introduced it to Hispania, now Spain and Portugal. Records dating back to the 13th century show a similar drink was being produced near Valencia, and this is the heart of horchata production and enjoyment. The name comes from the Latin word for barley, hordeata.
But it is enjoyed across Costa Blanca North, normally in horchaterías and heladerías. Google Maps shows a whole slew of places where you can enjoy a glass. Just search using the word horchata.
There are even a handful in the campo, right by fields of tiger nuts, so you are enjoying it at source.
And ice-cream bars in Benidorm, Javea Denia and so on serve it.
It is usually served with a fartón, a long fluffy pastry that is perfect for dunking in the creamy elixir. Many places will serve it with flavourings including strawberry and other fruits, making it even more like a milkshake.
If you have any recommended places for horchata in your neck of the woods, let us know in comments.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Eugene Costello has been a journalist and editor for almost 30 years and has worked at the London Evening Standard, the Mail on Sunday and Daily Mail. He has written for a wide number of publications such as The Guardian, The Times and Sunday Times in addition to the above, and numerous magazines. He moved to Spain in 2020 and has no intention of going back.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.