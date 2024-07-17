Costa Tropical €6 Million coastal path investment

By Catherine McGeer •
Granada Extends Scenic Coastal Path
THE Granada Provincial Council has announced an investment of over €6 million to extend the Senda Litoral (coastal path) to Cabo de Gata through Granada. This initiative will cover more than 80 kilometres of the Costa Tropical, complementing the work already done along the Costa del Sol and the Almeria coast. The project will connect 18 towns from Nerja to Almuñécar and further to Almería.
Granada’s regional government aims to link the existing trails between Manilva and Málaga’s Axarquía region with those in Almería, reaching the scenic Cabo de Gata. The nearly completed Senda Litoral-GR91 E12 spans over 200 kilometres and is accessible for walking and cycling, though some areas restrict bikes.
Coordination between towns and the councils has been crucial, as seen in Málaga, where 23 bridges were built over waterways. Recent projects, like the pedestrian bridge over the Granadillas stream in Rincón de la Victoria, highlight the environmental and public space benefits of the Senda Litoral, which is now 90 per cent complete in Málaga.
The investment of over €6 million by the Granada Provincial Council to extend the Senda Litoral marks a significant milestone for the Costa Tropical and beyond. By linking 18 towns from Nerja to Almuñécar and extending towards Almería’s Cabo de Gata, this project promises to enhance accessibility and promote sustainable tourism along the coastline.
The expanded coastal path not only offers recreational opportunities for walkers and cyclists but also promotes greater connectivity between communities. It builds on existing infrastructure, like the pathways from Manilva to Málaga’s Axarquía region, providing residents and visitors with new ways to explore and appreciate the coastal landscapes.
