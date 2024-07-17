Crystal clear – Paris Mayor jumps into the Olympic river

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 17 Jul 2024
Anne Hidalgo went for a swim.
Credit: Anne Hidalgo, Facebook
Paris Mayor, Anne Hidalgo dived into the city´s River Seine nine days before the Olympics to prove its cleanliness.
Swimming in the Seine has been prohibited for more than 100 years due to high pollution levels and E.coli bacteria presence; concerns were raised about water safety for the upcoming Paris Olympics.
The triathlon events are due to start in late July; Paris authorities invested €1,4 billion in the clean-up plan for River Seine, ensuring complete safety for the participants.
The plan´s key infrastructure project included a new rainwater storage basin, the Austerlitz, which can hold 20 Olympic swimming pools worth of water, as stated by Paris officials.
The Mayor said to the Press that she expects the water for the Olympics to be “depolluted, that´s for sure.” A week before her jump into the Seine, French Sports Minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera also tested the Olympic waters, proving its safety.
Paris official testing, however, showed that E.coli bacteria levels have been above acceptable levels on most days between June 3 and July 2, which could potentially put the athletes at serious health risks.
The data showed that one-off rainfalls can quickly cause pollution levels to rise; as recently as June 30, following a rainfall, the E.coli levels increased to around 2000 CFU/100mL; double the level of “good” water required by World Triathlon standards. The latest tests, however, showed acceptable levels, according to the Mayor´s office.
Paris officials are expecting good weather during the Olympics, although a recent rehearsal on June 24 had to be cancelled due to heavy rainfall and strong water flows.
Anne Hidalgo shared her optimism and plans for the future of Paris; “It´s very, very cool to be here and it was a dream and now it´s real…after the Games, we will have a swimming pool in the river for all the people, for the Parisian people and for the tourists also.”
