Enjoy world-class freestyle motocross

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 8:00

Death-defying leaps Photo Credit: Pixbay

Get ready for the engine roar, and to be left in awe with the death-defying jumps and stunts of the best FMX freestyle riders this July 27 at the bullring in Estepona.

VértiGO FMX takes place this month and tickets for the event are on sale now. On show will be some of the most daring riders on the planet, pulling off impressive gravity-defying leaps and demonstrating airborne tricks, skill, balance and a crazy amount of bravado.

World-beating riders

The world-beating riders taking part in the event will include five-time Spanish champion, Pedro Moreno, Greg Rowbottom, Abraham Parra, as well as Saul Mengual, Pablo Contreras and Nacho Crespo. Gasps of awe and plenty of noisy fun are guaranteed in this exhibition suitable for audiences young and not so young.

Big Air & Freestyle Motocross

Freestyle motocross, also know as FMX is a variation of the sport of motocross in which motorcycle riders attempt to wow judges and audiences alike with jumps and stunts. There are two parts to an FMX competition:

‘Big Air’, in which each rider gets to jump twice from giant dirt covered ramps, and performs a mid-air trick before landing safely.

Then there is ‘Freestyle Motocross’, in which riders perform 2 routines across a course of jumps with varying lengths and angles.

Tickets on sale now, excellent prices

VértiGO FMX Estepona, takes place on July 27 at 9.30pm at the Estepona bullring. Tickets have gone on sale at reasonable prices, starting at €19.50 for adults and €12.50 for children. There will be a €3 increase if tickets are bought on the day.

Additionally, tickets can be purchased physically at Motos HK Racing, Farru’s Motos, El Farito store and Doopies Coffee; or also online through the website vertigofmx.com.