Enjoy world-class freestyle motocross

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 8:00
Death-defying leaps
Photo Credit: Pixbay
Get ready for the engine roar, and to be left in awe with the death-defying jumps and stunts of the best FMX freestyle riders this July 27 at the bullring in Estepona.
VértiGO FMX takes place this month and tickets for the event are on sale now. On show will be some of the most daring riders on the planet, pulling off impressive gravity-defying leaps and demonstrating airborne tricks, skill, balance and a crazy amount of bravado.
The world-beating riders taking part in the event will include five-time Spanish champion, Pedro Moreno, Greg Rowbottom, Abraham Parra, as well as Saul Mengual, Pablo Contreras and Nacho Crespo. Gasps of awe and plenty of noisy fun are guaranteed in this exhibition suitable for audiences young and not so young.
Freestyle motocross, also know as FMX is a variation of the sport of motocross in which motorcycle riders attempt to wow judges and audiences alike with jumps and stunts. There are two parts to an FMX competition:
VértiGO FMX Estepona, takes place on July 27 at 9.30pm at the Estepona bullring. Tickets have gone on sale at reasonable prices, starting at €19.50 for adults and €12.50 for children. There will be a €3 increase if tickets are bought on the day.
Additionally, tickets can be purchased physically at Motos HK Racing, Farru’s Motos, El Farito store and Doopies Coffee; or also online through the website vertigofmx.com.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.