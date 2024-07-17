Erosion causes beach path to be closed

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 14:38

Boardwalk beach path, El Bombo, Mijas. Photo: Ayuntamiento Mijas

Approximately 200 metres of boardwalk has been cut off by Mijas council along the coast line in front of El Bombo beach for safety reasons.

Some of the stretch, frequented by dog walkers, joggers and by pedestrians accessing the beach, has been left unusable since part of the path collapsed exposing underground water and sanitation pipes. Due to public safety concerns, the stretch will remain closed to walkers until it has been refilled, according to the council.

Investment needed

This kind of occurrence is not unusual along that part of the road as storms and rain wear away at the mostly sand foundations, In fact, it was only last March that similar damage appeared in the same area, but with recent storms it is necessary to repair the damage again. Work has already begun on the restoration necessary, but with the typical summer storms of July and August, no doubt they will have to be repeated at some point in the near future.

A meeting is planned with the General Directorate of Coasts to address the situation along the Mijas coastline. The mayor of Mijas, Ana Mato has stated that ‘El Bombo is a great example of what our coastline suffers due to the lack of a comprehensive beach stabilisation plan.’

There have long been calls by local associations for the council to install better measures to combat erosion on beaches in the area, something the council has been tackling, but it seems the pedestrian links between them needs further investment.