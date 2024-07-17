From forests to lakes: Troll hunting in Copenhagen

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 19:19

Image: thomasdambo.com

If you ever find yourself wandering through the beautiful landscapes of Copenhagen, there’s a unique adventure awaiting you that’s right out of a fairy tale. It’s not just about the beautiful scenery or the cozy cafes. No, this quest involves hunting for trolls. Yes, you heard that right – trolls! But before you start imagining creatures from under bridges, let me clarify. These are enchanting wooden troll sculptures hidden in various spots around the city, crafted by the talented Danish artist Thomas Dambo.

Who is Thomas Dambo?

Thomas Dambo is a modern-day wood wizard whose magic lies in transforming recycled materials into stunning artworks. His trolls are part of a larger mission to promote sustainability and recycling. Dambo’s trolls are scattered not only around Copenhagen but also in other parts of the world, each with its own story and personality, bringing joy and wonder to both children and adults.

The Hunt is On!

Hunting for these trolls is like taking part in a treasure hunt. Armed with a map and a sense of adventure, you can set off to find these gentle giants hidden in forests, parks, and even near lakes. Each troll has a unique name and story, adding to the charm of the quest. The trolls are often tucked away in places that require a bit of exploration, making the discovery all the more rewarding.

Troll Spotting Hotspots

One of the most popular trolls is Teddy Friendly, who can be found welcoming visitors with his enormous outstretched hand. Then there’s Hill Top Trine, perched high up and offering a spectacular view to those who find her. Little Tilde, with her big, curious eyes, watches over a serene spot near a lake. Every troll you find feels like uncovering a secret piece of Copenhagen’s magical underbelly.

A Family-Friendly Adventure

Troll hunting is the perfect activity for families. It encourages kids to get outside and explore nature, all while learning about the importance of recycling and sustainability. Plus, the sense of achievement when you finally stumble upon one of these hidden sculptures is absolutely priceless.

Tips for Your Troll Hunt

To make the most of your troll-hunting adventure, wear comfortable shoes and bring a picnic. Many of the troll locations are ideal spots for a leisurely lunch. Also, don’t forget your camera – these trolls are incredibly photogenic! If you want to find all the trolls, check out Thomas Dambo’s website, where he provides clues and maps to guide you on your journey.

Troll hunting in Copenhagen is more than just an activity; it’s an enchanting experience that combines art, nature, and a touch of magic. So, next time you’re in the city, channel your inner explorer, grab a map, and set off on a troll-hunting adventure. Who knows what wonders you’ll discover!

