Ice, Ice Baby in Prague Zoo

By John Smith •
Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 17:59
Older readers will remember the Cresta polar bear adverts – “It’s frothy man”
Credit: Prague Zoo
High temperatures are not exactly enjoyable for animals from cold climates, especially when they have layers of fat and fur to keep them warm.
Imagine how uncomfortable polar bear twins Aleut and Gregor must have been until the Prague Zoo decided to ship in 10 tons of ice every week whilst the temperature is so high.
Whilst the polar bears luxuriated in the cooling climate of their enclosure, the Zoo often becomes the coldest place in Prague and other animals to benefit include the elephants, otters, the flightless Kea from the Alpine regions of New Zealand and even kangaroos.
There is a double bonus to the ice so, as it melts there is still refreshing cool water for many of the zoo inhabitants to enjoy.
The heat however hasn’t stopped a number of animals and reptiles giving birth and the latest collection include a tiny female pangolin , a couple of capybaras, Short-haired May kittens and a pair of llamas.
Top attraction however is a yet to be named three week old female Northern Nubian giraffe who after suffering some initial problems with her health has now been introduced to the entire herd.
More sophisticated, but a bit like a struggling Liberian private zoo which some 25 years ago had notices everywhere saying “Please feed the animals”, it is possible to donate money to feed the giraffes in Prague Zoo through www.zooprahacz/stravenky-giraffe.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.