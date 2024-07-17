By John Smith • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 17:59

Older readers will remember the Cresta polar bear adverts – “It’s frothy man” Credit: Prague Zoo

High temperatures are not exactly enjoyable for animals from cold climates, especially when they have layers of fat and fur to keep them warm.

10 tons of ice shared

Imagine how uncomfortable polar bear twins Aleut and Gregor must have been until the Prague Zoo decided to ship in 10 tons of ice every week whilst the temperature is so high.

Whilst the polar bears luxuriated in the cooling climate of their enclosure, the Zoo often becomes the coldest place in Prague and other animals to benefit include the elephants, otters, the flightless Kea from the Alpine regions of New Zealand and even kangaroos.

There is a double bonus to the ice so, as it melts there is still refreshing cool water for many of the zoo inhabitants to enjoy.

Plenty of new born

The heat however hasn’t stopped a number of animals and reptiles giving birth and the latest collection include a tiny female pangolin , a couple of capybaras, Short-haired May kittens and a pair of llamas.

Top attraction however is a yet to be named three week old female Northern Nubian giraffe who after suffering some initial problems with her health has now been introduced to the entire herd.

More sophisticated, but a bit like a struggling Liberian private zoo which some 25 years ago had notices everywhere saying “Please feed the animals”, it is possible to donate money to feed the giraffes in Prague Zoo through www.zooprahacz/stravenky-giraffe.