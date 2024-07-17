Jarramplas yet another strange Spanish Festival

By John Smith • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 12:40

Many dress up and some are actually pelted with turnips Credit: Piornal Council

The current waiting list to allow residents of Piornal to be dressed in ribbons and be pelted with turnips runs up to 2048.

The tradition of Jarramplas has been followed for centuries but no-one really know the reason other than it’s probable that the original figure was believed to be a cattle thief who deserved punishment and the name comes from the Spanish word arramplar (to carry off)

Festival of National Tourist Interest

It is now a Festival of National Tourist Interest and there is even a Jarramplas Museum paid for by the Spanish State and managed by the Regional Government of Extremadura so that if visitors aren’t able to attend the events of January 19 and 20, they are still able to understand what happens.

Basically, over two days, more than one person representing the Jarramplas is dressed in ribbons with a horned mask and makes a number of appearances in the village banging a drum to attract attention, whilst he has turnips (it used to be potatoes in the 19th Century) thrown at him as punishment.

Waiting list from birth

It isn’t an easy duty even though parents often add the name of new born children to the waiting list and even now that the Jarramplas has to wear fibreglass or carbon armour under their suit, they know that they have to struggle on for as long as they can, otherwise the party will finish.

There is lots of singing, religious parades of patron saint San Sebastián and the whole event acts as a symbol of unifying the identity of this, the highest village in Extremadura.