By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 9:35

La Alcudia's watery past: 'At the Edge of the Water' route unveiled. Image: UA - Universitat d'Alacant.

“At the Edge of the Water” is the name of a new route in La Alcudia that highlights the significance of water over the past two thousand years.

This route is part of a heritage conservation and exhibition space initiated by the University of Alicante (UA) and Hidraqua to promote historical heritage.

Past to Present

The project serves as an educational and informative endeavour, focusing on the supply, consumption, and importance of water from two centuries ago to the present.

Visitors can explore material objects related to water use by ancient civilisations, along with architectural structures that demonstrate technological advancements and how they facilitated life in the past.

The Hidraqua Route is marked by different milestones located next to archaeological pieces displayed in the Interpretation Centre and Museum, or in excavated spaces with hydraulic structures.

QR Codes

Each milestone is accompanied by a QR code providing additional textual and graphic information.

The archaeological site of La Alcudia, also known as the ancient city of Ilici, is famous for the discovery of the Iberian sculpture known as the Lady of Elche.

Rio Vinalopó

Located near the city at km 1.5 of the CV-855 highway, La Alcudia spans approximately 11 hectares next to the Vinalopó River.

The site includes archaeological remains from the ancient Iberian, Roman, and late ancient periods.