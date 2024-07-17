Marbella´s new €400 million port investment

By Tristan Kirkland •
Updated: 17 Jul 2024 • 15:07
The new La Bajadilla: computer rendition the original 2008 award-winning redesign plan for the port by Estudio Segui Architechture and Planning. Credit: Estudio Segui Architectura y Planeamiento
Green light to massive port expansion for Marbella´s La Bajadilla marina. The €84 million original proposal by Qatari billionaire Malaga C.F. owner had stalled out due to financial issues but is back with a force, estimated to be worth over €400 million.
The project was initially announced in 2011, Qatari billionaire owner Sheikh Abdullah ben Nasser Al Thani won the proposal bid at an original estimated cost of €84 million; however, in 2016, the contract was stripped of the Malaga C.F. owner after continued delays over four years.
The new project will cost around €400 million and reimagine the port to have a new circular shape, able to harbour cruise ships and mega yachts. The initiative will accomplish this by redesigning the system of 350 ship moorings, repositioning the harbormaster´s building and fuel tanks, and installing solar panels to decrease the structure´s energy consumption.
On top of the 500 construction and 1,000 operations jobs the project´s development would create, over 3,000 jobs would be created in Marbella. A facility to take in cruise ships would also likely prove to be a boon to local businesses.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Hey everyone! I was born in Utah, United States, where I lived most of my life, before moving to Madrid when I was 17. I lived there for 7 years, graduating from Saint Louis University's Madrid Campus in Journalism before Joining Euro Weekly News! Leave me a comment to tell me what you thought of the story!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.