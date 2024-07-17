Marbella´s new €400 million port investment

By Tristan Kirkland • Updated: 17 Jul 2024 • 15:07

The new La Bajadilla: computer rendition the original 2008 award-winning redesign plan for the port by Estudio Segui Architechture and Planning. Credit: Estudio Segui Architectura y Planeamiento

Green light to massive port expansion for Marbella´s La Bajadilla marina. The €84 million original proposal by Qatari billionaire Malaga C.F. owner had stalled out due to financial issues but is back with a force, estimated to be worth over €400 million.

The project was initially announced in 2011, Qatari billionaire owner Sheikh Abdullah ben Nasser Al Thani won the proposal bid at an original estimated cost of €84 million; however, in 2016, the contract was stripped of the Malaga C.F. owner after continued delays over four years.

Marbella´s new port

The new project will cost around €400 million and reimagine the port to have a new circular shape, able to harbour cruise ships and mega yachts. The initiative will accomplish this by redesigning the system of 350 ship moorings, repositioning the harbormaster´s building and fuel tanks, and installing solar panels to decrease the structure´s energy consumption.

On top of the 500 construction and 1,000 operations jobs the project´s development would create, over 3,000 jobs would be created in Marbella. A facility to take in cruise ships would also likely prove to be a boon to local businesses.