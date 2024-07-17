News in Brief Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 14:37

Paella is the perfect choice for a group lunch Credit: The Q Speaks flickr

This week as usual, Euro Weekly News brings readers a glimpse of what has caught our eye around and about in Almeria Province.

Family lunch

Albox Council in association with seven other municipalities is organising a special lunch in the Albox Water and Health Centre on July 25.

Starting at 1.30pm it is aimed at the elderly but also those who enjoy finding out more about the lives and experiences of their older family members and neighbours.

The meal consists of a starter, shared paella and some local delicacies for those with a sweet tooth, all for the low cost of just €15.

There will also be bingo and dancing so it really is a chance for generations to get together and enjoy each other’s companies.

So if you are resident in Albox, Arboleas, Fines, Macael, Partaloa, Taberno, Urracal or Zurgena, make your reservation by 651 995 329 or visiting the Albox Council cultural department.

Big win

Some Almerian residents have been lucky as far as recent lotteries are concerned and the latest big win of €1.2 million has gone to a July 13 La Primitiva ticket purchased in Olula del Río

Monopoly money

Customers of the McDonald’s fast food chain may have spotted that on July 16, if you popped into one of their outlets in Almeria, you could pay for food and drink using Monopoly money as part of their Monopoly promotion.

Double fun

Fans of popular Spanish singer Aitana who attended her concert in Roquetas de Mar on July 14 were in for a double bill of pleasure as large screens were unveiled on the stage so that they could then watch the Euro 2024 final.

Abandoned baby

Police in Almeria City received a telephone call on July 15 from a woman who advised them that she had abandoned a baby.

It transpired that she had left the six-month-old baby sitting in a pushchair in a shaded area where ambulances are parked outside the La Bola Azul health centre.

Social services were called and the child was found and given a thorough medical examination and after being declared in good health was taken to a special council centre to be cared for.

In the meantime officers have traced the mother of the child and discovered the reason for the abandonment so, hopefully, although she may be charged, it is possible that she will be able to resolve whatever difficulties caused the decision to take such drastic action.