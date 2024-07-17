News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 16:16

Preserving Balcón de Europa Image: nerja.es

Balcon de Europa Upgrades

THE Nerja Town Hall is set to enhance the beauty of Balcón de Europa with new improvements. The Governing Board has approved a technical project aimed at restoring the perimeter bench (known as ‘poyete’), three circular benches, and upgrading the access steps to El Salvador Church, totalling a budget of €88,252.44.

This project is co-financed by the Andalucian Ministry of Tourism, specifically targeting cultural and tourist spaces, alongside local funds. The mayor stated, ‘This action reaffirms our commitment to enhancing the image of our flagship tourist attraction.’

Alberto Tomé, the Infrastructure Councillor, outlined the plans, highlighting the restoration of the perimeter bench and the enhancement of the whitewashed wall to prevent deterioration.

After approval, the Procurement Service will prepare documents for contractors to bid on the construction. These improvements aim to maintain and enhance Balcón de Europa‘s historical and visual importance for locals and tourists.

Supporting Veterans

AT the Armed Forces Day Lunch held at the Andalus Hotel in Maro, a significant gesture unfolded as Neil Midkiff, Vice Chairman of Nerja Royal British Legion, presented a cheque worth €7,000 to Major Del Hamilton of the Personal Recovery Centre in Edinburgh.

The event was marked by a sense of community and support for veterans, with Dennis Bolsover, President of the Nerja Branch Royal British Legion, also present during the ceremony. The donation aims to aid the Personal Recovery Centre in its efforts to assist military personnel in their rehabilitation and recovery processes.

This contribution highlights the Legion’s ongoing commitment to honouring and supporting servicemen and women, highlighting their dedication to making a tangible difference in veterans’ lives.

Summer Support

SUMMER is in full swing, full of beach days and long evenings but The Food Drive in Torre del Mar is working harder than ever to support those in need. There are still plenty of locals who still need support, especially during these warmer months.

On July 25, they’re packing bags for 30 families and they’re asking for donations like milk, sugar, tuna, flour, lentils, chickpeas, rice, cereal, chocolate milk powder, pasta, biscuits, tomato frito, sunflower oil, and coffee.

You can drop off donations at several spots around Torre del Mar: the café at Vals sports centre, Lux-Mundi Centro Ecumenico, Oasis hair and beauty, and BluCee estate agency. Keep an eye out for a fifth drop-off point coming soon!

Last month, they helped out 117 locals, including 48 kids. It’s a great example of neighbours helping neighbours during tough times.

Safety First

WORK started recently on renovating the Florencio Palomo park in La Loma de Benamocarra. The upgrades include new play springs for kids, a cushioned pavement, artificial grass, and colourful metal fences. The City Council plans to extend these improvements to other parks soon, like the Salvador Palma Park, which will get new cushioned pavement and repaired rubber surfaces.

Next up is the park on Calle Zarzuela, across from the school. It will have its old rubber surface replaced with new safety pavement and a new baby swing installed. José Ramón Palomo, the Councillor for Roads and Works, explained that these projects are part of a larger plan to make public spaces safer. All renovations should be complete by the end of July. Palomo also encouraged residents to take care of the new facilities so children can enjoy them safely.

