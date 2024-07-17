News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 14:14

Restaurant Puts Staff First Image: Shutterstock/ spoialabrothers

Summer stand

IN Murcia, a local restaurant recently made headlines for its smart move in the blazing summer heat. With temperatures hitting nearly 40 degrees Celsius, they decided to close their terrace to protect their staff. When some customers insisted on sitting outside despite the scorching weather, the restaurant politely declined, saying they didn’t want their waiters working in such extreme heat.

This decision, which they shared on social media, has been getting a lot of love online. People are praising them for putting their employees first, which isn’t always the norm in the restaurant biz. It’s not the first time this place has gone viral for doing the right thing; they’ve spoken out before about the challenges in the hospitality industry. It’s a good reminder that looking after your crew matters, especially when the sun’s out to fry everyone!

Beach Surprise

AT dawn on Playa de Poniente in Águilas, beachgoers were pleasantly surprised by PozoSur, the agricultural leader in Aguilas famous for their seedless black watermelons, Iceberg lettuce, Mini Romaine, Aubergine, Pumpkin, and Pak Choi.

They transformed the beach scene by generously lining the shore with complimentary towels and an assortment of melons and watermelons on each towel. This spontaneous gesture wasn’t just about promotion; it showcased PozoSur’s commitment to its community and its diverse produce range. Locals and tourists basked in the sun, enjoying this unexpected treat and adding a flavourful twist to their beach day. PozoSur’s marketing project not only highlights their agricultural excellence but also their dedication to spreading joy along the Águilas coastline. It’s moments like these that remind us why they stand out in both farming innovation and community spirit.

Vital Support

MABS San Javier, the Cancer Support Foundation, received a generous donation of €500 from the Salt Church to support cancer patients in the region. This contribution will fund essential services like translators, drivers for hospital appointments, medical equipment, and necessary care. The foundation expressed deep gratitude for the donation, highlighting its significant impact on patient welfare.

In addition, The Meeting Place on United Golf Resort contributed €300, further strengthening MABS’ initiatives. These donations demonstrate the community’s solidarity and commitment to supporting individuals affected by cancer.

MABS is immensely grateful to the Salt Church and The Meeting Place for their generosity and support. These contributions will directly improve the lives of their patients, providing critical resources and assistance during their challenging journeys.

The foundation extends sincere thanks to all donors and supporters for their invaluable contributions and ongoing dedication.

Pawsitive Impact

ATTENTION dog lovers near El Mirador, San Javier! PAPS (Protectora Animales Perros Del Sol) urgently needs volunteers. This dog rescue centre cares for 30-40 dogs and seeks people who can spare 2-6 hours a week. Volunteer opportunities are available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 am to 11 am.

Volunteers are needed for dog walking, grooming, and kennel cleaning. This is a rewarding way to give back to the community and make a difference in the lives of these abandoned dogs. If you love dogs and have some time to spare, please consider lending a hand.

Interested people can get more information or sign up by emailing animalesperrosdelsol@hotmail.com. Your help can make a big difference in the lives of these dogs.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here