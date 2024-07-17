Opportunities for American buyers in Costa del Sol

By EWN • Updated: 17 Jul 2024 • 16:53

The Agency Marbella, represented by The Belleside Team, is making significant strides in Costa del Sol’s real estate market. Known for its expertise in luxury real estate, The Agency brings extensive experience and a robust professional network to Marbella, offering exclusive properties and investment opportunities. In this interview, we discuss the 2024 Marbella Real Estate Market Report with Leif Orthmann, Managing Partner, and Benjamin Beza, Sales Director at The Agency Marbella – The Belleside Team. They provide insights into current market trends, opportunities for American buyers, and the future of real estate in Marbella.

What are the key findings of the 2024 Marbella Real Estate Market Report?

Leif Orthmann: The 2024 report highlights several key trends. There’s a significant increase in American buyers investing in Marbella, driven by the area’s luxurious lifestyle, cultural richness, and economic stability. Property prices have risen by 10% over the past year, with the average price per square metre now at €4,533. Marbella has also been recognised as the Best European Destination, solidifying its status as a prime location for luxury real estate investments.

Why is Marbella becoming a preferred destination for American investors?

Benjamin Beza: Marbella offers a unique combination of a mild climate, beautiful landscapes, and a high quality of life. The competitive pricing compared to luxury markets in New York, Miami, or Los Angeles makes Marbella attractive. Additionally, the recovery of direct air routes between Spain and the United States has increased American tourism and investment in the area.

What types of properties are American buyers most interested in?

Benjamin Beza: American buyers are particularly interested in luxury villas and apartments in prime areas like the Golden Mile and Nueva Andalucía. These properties offer luxury, modern amenities, security, and proximity to Marbella’s vibrant social scene and beaches, providing significant investment potential.

Can you elaborate on the benefits of investing in Marbella’s real estate market?

Leif Orthmann: Investing in Marbella’s real estate market offers several benefits, including steady property value appreciation and high demand for rental properties, ensuring reliable income streams. Marbella’s strategic location, excellent connectivity, high-end amenities, and cosmopolitan lifestyle make it a desirable place for both living and vacationing.

What future trends do you foresee in the Marbella real estate market?

Benjamin Beza: We expect continued growth in the luxury segment, driven by international buyers. Sustainability and technology are becoming increasingly important, with more buyers seeking eco-friendly and smart homes. Upcoming urban planning changes in Marbella, set to be approved by 2027, will enhance the city’s infrastructure, making it even more attractive for investors.

How does The Agency Marbella support its clients in navigating the real estate market?

Leif Orthmann: At The Agency Marbella, we offer personalised and expert services to our clients. Our team understands the nuances of the high-end market and provides tailored advice to meet each client’s needs. From property selection to the legal aspects of purchasing, we ensure a smooth and efficient process. Our goal is to help clients make informed investment decisions and find their dream homes in Marbella.

Marbella stands out as a premier destination for American buyers seeking luxury, comfort, and sound investments. The insights provided by Leif Orthmann and Benjamin Beza underscore Marbella’s vibrant and promising real estate market, making it an ideal location for discerning investors. With The Agency Marbella – The Belleside Team, clients can navigate this dynamic market with confidence and expertise.

Sponsored