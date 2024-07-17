By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 17:00

Proud Pinoso: Iker Lozano's unstoppable ride. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

Pinoso resident, Iker Lozan faced physical challenges due to an ankle injury sustained during the first free practice sessions at the Fortuna night test on July 14.

Despite these setbacks, Iker Lozano from Pinoso continues to lead the general classification of the Spanish 190 CC minimoto championship.

His determination remains unwavering despite the setback.

Second Spot

Lozano managed to finish the race in second position after starting sixth on the grid.

Throughout the eventful weekend, Lozano encountered both physical and technical difficulties, including engine issues, which affected his performance.

Fourth Place

Despite these obstacles, he secured a commendable fourth position in the first race, ultimately finishing sixth overall and second in his category.

Throughout the competition, Iker Lozano received unwavering support from his hometown of Pinoso, with dozens of supporters travelling to Fortuna to cheer him on and provide encouragement.

Looking ahead, the national championship will proceed, with the next event scheduled for Saturday, September 7 in Campillos, Málaga.