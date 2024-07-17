Reggie rings the bell!

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 8:00

Reggie rang the bell. Photo: Holly Lesley

Regular readers will remember the plight of 8-year-old Reggie Lesley 2 years ago when he was diagnosed lymphoblastic leukaemia.

The devastating diagnosis came shortly after Reggie’s parents, Carly and Butch Lesley (the boxer), had decided to leave Estepona and return to the UK with Reggie and his brother Frankie. Their sister Holly had decided to remain for the time being in the Costa del Sol until she heard the news.

I spoke to his sister Holly this morning as she described to me how awful receiving the news was, and how their lives were turned completely upside down with her parents having to practically live for two months in Great Ormond St Hospital to be by their son’s side. After month’s of extensive treatment and favourable results in the famous children’s hospital, Reggie was moved to a hospital closer to home in Essex.

Raising funds for Great Ormond St Hospital

Many Euro Weekly News readers participated in ‘Reggie’s Dino Run‘, organised by Holly, a fun run event to raise funds for cancer patients in Great Ormond’s St Hospital. In total, Holly’s fundraising efforts raised over €14,000 for the hospital.

Last week, Reggie and his family celebrated the news that he could finally ‘ring the bell’ when he got the all clear. He is still building his strength and fighting off the effects of the treatment, still rebuilding his immune system and vulnerable to infection, but he is now strong enough to be playing football in a local team and just this week he finally had his port removed.

Reggie, now 10, and family are planning to holiday in the Costa del Sol this summer, not least so he can meet up with his old school friends again.