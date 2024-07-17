By Anna Ellis •
Sailing success: Real Club Nautico Torrevieja shines. Image: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.
Leonor Romero Carrilero, representing the Real Club Náutico Torrevieja, achieved a remarkable 9th place overall in the European Youth Europe class competition in Belgium.
She competed against 46 athletes from across Europe.
She also ranked 4th among the Spanish competitors, maintaining a position in the Top Ten throughout the event.
Her consistency over the week was a key factor in her success, despite the long and challenging competition.
The championship saw varied weather conditions, with sailors facing everything from strong winds and big waves to medium winds and days with little wind.
Ana Monsalvo commented on the event, saying, “The championship has been very varied, but Leonor has known how to deal with it, having a very regular championship, defending herself very well, with notable regularity.”
Leonor will now take a few days to rest and then prepare for her next challenge, the Junior World Cup in Finland, which will take place from July 22 to August 3, where she is also qualified to compete.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
