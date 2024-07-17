By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 11:41

Sax: Honouring Patron Saint of travellers with grand truck parade. Image: Ayuntamiento de Sax.

On Saturday, July 20, Sax will honour San Cristóbal, Saint Christopher, the patron saint revered by travellers and especially truck drivers.

The celebration begins at 5:00.PM at Parque de los Principes, where the lorries and trucks will gather before parading through town.

At 7:45.PM the procession will culminate on the Gran Via, where vehicles of all sizes, including American trucks, will receive blessings.

Saint Christopher

Saint Christopher is widely venerated in Spain and it is customary for vehicles of all kinds to bear his image, often depicted alongside the Child Jesus.

Saint Christopher’s life, shrouded in legend, is said to have unfolded in the 3rd century in Asia Minor.

He was initially known as Reprobus and earned his living ferrying people across a river for payment.

The Legend

Legend has it that Reprobus sought to serve the greatest king, but upon realising the king feared the devil, he decided to serve the devil instead.

However, on his journey, he encountered Christ, whom the devil feared, prompting Reprobus to change course and serve Christ instead.

He dedicated himself to helping others cross the treacherous river, seeing it as his way of serving Christ.