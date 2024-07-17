Special edition Porsche exclusive to Iberia

By John Smith •
The new exclusive Porsche Cuarenta
Credit: Porsche Ibérica
In 1984, Porsche changed from being represented in Spain by an importer to owning a subsidiary, now called Porsche Ibérica.
To celebrate the 40th Anniversary the company is creating a an exclusive and highly individualised edition of the iconic 911 in limited numbers.
The idea behind the Cuarenta Edition was to create a 911 that would have been ordered by a Spanish or Portuguese customer 40 years ago and that is still fashionable and desirable today,
In this second phase of the 911 series, the Carrera GTS version is equipped with the new T-Hybrid drive system. It combines an electric motor integrated into the turbocharger, a lightweight high-voltage battery, and an electric motor coupled to the eight-speed PDK gearbox.
This allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds and reach a top speed of 312 km/h (194 mph).
The car features a unique combination of exterior and interior colours and finishes, as well as exclusive logos inspired by Iberian history and culture.
For the Cuarenta Edition, a bespoke exterior colour has been created which has been named Quercusverde which is reminiscent of the very particular shade that holm oak leaves have and this green colour is characteristic of the typical landscape of Spain and Portugal.
The interior is designed in a two-tone Truffle Brown and Cohiba Brown leather combination. The darker brown shade is applied on the instrument panel and lower surfaces. The lighter is applied on the trim surfaces, whilst the upholstery contains a green tartan finish.
Customers will also receive an indoor car cover custom-made for the Cuarenta Edition. Executed in Quercusverde, it features a Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur logo on front, Cuarenta Edition lettering on sides in Cremewhite and badge on the rear.
