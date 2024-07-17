Spectacular new Marbella football stadium

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 11:11
New stadium to host some World Cup 2030 games
Photo: Ayuntamiento Marbella
Representatives of Marbella Football Club and Marbella Council have presented the designs for the new Marbella football stadium.
Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, congratulated the Marbella CF Foundation on their project proposal which includes both the demolition of their old stadium and the complete funding for the construction of the new.
The iconic-looking new design will require an investment of between 115 and 130 million euros and have capacity for 10,000 fans, 1,000 parking spaces, a ‘high-performance centre’ and a sports hotel with more than 90 rooms, a commercial area and the creation of between 1,600 and 2,300 new jobs.
For the development of this project, the Foundation has taken consultations from key organisations and institutions such as FIFA, UEFA and RFEF to ensure that the new Marbella stadium complies with the regulations that allow it to become one of the sub-venues for the 2030 World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Morocco as well as musical events and shows.
According to the mayor, works on the demolition of the old Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas stadium and the construction of the new one are expected to begin this year, 2024. The date for Marbella FC to play in the new stadium is more likely to be 2026.
