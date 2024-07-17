Street football spectacle

By Harry Sinclair •
This weekend more than 450 athletes will take the streets in one of the longest-running sporting events in the Almanzora Valley.
The competition, 24 hours of Albox Indoor Football, will involve fourteen senior teams and more than 300 boys and girls for the youth division. It is an eagerly awaited event for Albox residents and neighbouring locals, with the council of Albox installing large stands to accommodate the expected hundreds of residents attending.
This Monday, July 15, saw the build-up to the competition, with the Las Ventas Sports Pavilion hosting the qualifying matches for all the children’s categories. The winners of the qualifiers will play in the finals this weekend.
The start of this grand event will be on Friday, July 19, at 9 pm in the Plaza. This will be the group stage of the Quarterfinals, played consecutively into the early hours of Saturday.
The semifinals will then take place in the evening of Saturday, July 20, starting at 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm, leading to the finals which are scheduled for 10:30 pm and 11 pm.
The Mayor of Albox, Maria del Mar Alfonso described the event as “a great party, an event for all lovers of this sport and at the same time livening up the life of our town”, adding that the event helps “the shops and the hospitality industry in the La Loma neighbourhood that welcomes this competition with great enthusiasm”.
Maria del Mar Alfonso went on to state the Town Hall is already finishing the stands and chairs surrounding the square that will hold the excited fans, “so that attendees can comfortably enjoy all the matches during the weekend”.
To end the weekend of football and fun, the event will also have a bar offering snacks and refreshments, run by the Club Deportivo Villa de Albox, with the City Council adding that “after the competition, there will be a concert of covers to end the party”.
