Take care of jewellery when on holiday

By John Smith •
Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 11:12
Be careful when wearing jewellery on the beach
Credit: Maridav Shutterstock
According to leading British jeweller Chisholm Hunter, protecting jewellery during holidays requires mindful practices to prevent damage.
Sunlight, suncream, water, and sand are all dangerous but the jeweller warns that extreme cleansing methods can do more damage than good.
Prolonged exposure to light and heat can alter the colour and durability of gemstones. Jewellery should be stored in a cool, dark place away from direct sunlight when not in use.
Sun cream and insect repellents can damage jewellery due to their oil content, causing loss of shine and loosening stones. Jewellery should be removed before applying these products. Sand can scratch gemstones and fine metals, so caution is necessary, especially with anklets. Jewellery cleaning solutions and wipes can maintain the condition of piec
Water can damage rings, necklaces, and watches. Jewellery should be removed before swimming or engaging in water activities. Ensuring that a watch is water-resistant is essential if it is to be worn in water.
Improper packing is a common mistake when traveling with jewellery and watches. Using a traveling jewellery case, such as a jewellery roll or a protective leather case, can safeguard items. Each piece should be stored separately in a soft-lined box or case to prevent tangling, scratching, or rubbing. Chains and necklaces should be fastened to avoid knots, and pearls should be stored separately to prevent scratches from harder gemstones.
Once at the holiday accommodation, it may be wise to take extra security precautions by concealing the jewellery within everyday items, such as carved-out books, bubble-wrapped envelopes or empty medicine boxes.
Investing in jewellery often comes with significant costs. Ensure you understand the warranty and insurance coverage for repairs and replacements.
Small jewellery items are a choking and strangulation hazard, especially for children aged under three.
Jewellery should be kept away from chemicals, especially chlorine, which is often found in swimming pools. Harsh cleaning methods that can damage jewellery should be avoided. For most coloured gemstones, jewellers at Chisholm Hunter recommend cleaning with warm water, a few drops of washing-up liquid and a soft brush.
The jewellery should be allowed to dry completely before storing away. This method also works well for gold and silver. Jewellery that has undergone treatments to enhance appearance can be particularly sensitive, making professional advice essential before cleaning.
Before wearing, each piece should be inspected for secure clasps, firmly set stones, and overall cleanliness. Identifying potential issues early can prevent further damage and loss.
Creating a dedicated care kit can streamline maintenance. Recommended items include a gentle jewellery-safe polish for silver, a soft-bristled brush, a lint-free cloth, glue for costume jewellery, cotton buds, and tweezers.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
