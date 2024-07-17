The Rooneys in Puerto Banús

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 15:09

Rooney with rising Liverpool stars, Bobby Clark and James McConnell Credit: lasalabanus.com _ Kai Widdrington

Wayne Rooney was in Puerto Banús this week to watch the big match, and also for a Plymouth Argyle hosted Q&A session on his new role at the club.

The ex-England captain and new head coach at Plymouth Argyle, Rooney, his staff and other ‘Pilgrims’ players arrived in Marbella last Sunday for summer training and pre-season friendlies. On Friday they had drawn against Orlando Pirates 2-2.

Rooney family reunited in Puerto Banús

Joined by his wife Colleen and their children for a family holiday, Colleen had been spotted previously enjoying the England – Netherlands game on a night out with Robbie Keane’s wife Claudine, in Marbella, sharing a snap of themselves for instagram.

The event at La Sala Puerto Banús provided a unique opportunity for fans to engage with the football star and with the players of Plymouth, in an intimate and relaxed setting. Coleen was also in attendance, adding to the excitement and enthusiasm of the event.

Coleen, mum of the year

For some it is Colleen who is of more interest than her famous husband. Colleen was already a household name in the UK, having been named “Mum of the year” in 2013, and for her popular columns in ‘Closer’ and ‘OK’ magazines, her TV shows, her book and UK bestseller fitness video. However she really shot to global fame through a series of tweets, a subsequent libel case taken against her, and her well-publicised court win.

At the La Sala Q&A session, Wayne praised the positive attitude and hard work of the players during the training camp, especially after their impressive 2-2 draw with Orlando Pirates. ‘The camp has been an excellent opportunity for team bonding and preparation for the upcoming season’, he said.