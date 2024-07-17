Top Scandals: US Senator Menendez’s Corruption Case

By Tristan Kirkland • Updated: 17 Jul 2024 • 17:06

Fall from grace: Senator Bob Menendez leaving the courtroom amid his corruption investigation. Credit: Lev Rashin / Shutterstock

US Senator Bob Menendez has been convicted on corruption charges involving bribes and secret deals with the Egyptian government, notably receiving gifts of gold bars and a Mercedes convertible.

The New Jersey Democrat and former head of the Foreign Relations Committee was ruled on July 17 to have engaged in bribery, extortion, wire fraud, obstruction of justice, and acting as a foreign agent. Much of the evidence used in the nine-week trial was found in a June 2022 FBI raid of the Menendez home, which among other things, yielded $550,000 hidden around the home, gold bars, and jewellery given as gifts by businessmen whose interests Menendez was protecting.

Menendez received these payments and gifts from the Egyptian government via New Jersey businessmen Wael Hana, Jose Uribe, and Fred Daibes. In conjunction with the FBI, the New York Southern District Attorney´s Office conducted a comprehensive investigation into the connections of these three to Menendez and foreign governments such as Egypt.

Connection to Egypt

Shortly after marrying Bob Menendez, Nadine Menendez worked with Wael Hana to introduce Egyptian officials to her husband. Facilitated by Uribe and Daibes, the group began a corrupt arrangement in which Bob Menendez would funnel information to his wife, then she would pass it on to Hana, who would then distribute it to the Egyptian government. Using his position of power in the government, Menendez would also pressure the government from within to benefit Egypt, such as by approving a €2.2 billion weapons sale to Egypt and attempting to dissuade the USDA from investigating a Halal meat monopoly associated with Hana.

Turning a blind eye

Uribe testified against Menendez, explaining how he bribed Menendez to influence state prosecutors away from investigating Uribe and his associates. In his testimony, he stated that he had bribed Menendez with cash and even paid for Bob´s wife, Nadine Menendez´s Mercedes, to attain a better ruling for an associate of Uribe´s as well as stopping investigations that could implicate Uribe´s wife and daughter.

His sentencing for all 16 charges will be held on October 29, 2024, with a maximum sentence of 222 years if each charge is ruled to be served non-simultaneously. Sentencing in such cases are rarely ruled to warrant the maximum sentence, however, and in the meantime, Menendez and his legal team have vowed to appeal the ruling.