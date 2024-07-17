By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Jul 2024 • 19:14

Valencian Government takes on Segura River sludge challenge. Image: Comunitat Valenciana / Turismo.

The Valencian Government has unveiled an environmental evaluation of a project to clear the final stretch of the Segura River in Guardamar of sludge.

The aim is to remove 141,353 cubic metres of material from both old and new channels.

This effort will result in the withdrawal of 193,623 tonnes of material after dredging.

September DANA

During the DANA (isolated cold air pocket) event in September 2019, the new channel of the Segura River rose only 30 centimetres, while the old channel increased by 1.35 metres due to obstructions from waste and sediments.

This flooding event, exacerbated by the breach of the riverbank in Almoradí and the inflow of 70 hectometres of water from the Abanilla rambla in two days, caused prolonged waterlogging in towns on the Vega Baja plain.

Pending Project

The project, which has been pending since those floods, involves an investment exceeding €4.7 million.

Dredging will mainly target the final section of the old channel, covering 2,000 linear metres to improve its capacity.

From this section, 110,701 cubic metres of material will be removed, with an additional 30,652 cubic metres from the final section of the new channel in its last 500 metres.

The project also includes clearing over 35,000 square metres of channels and using several plots to remove accumulated solid waste from the river.