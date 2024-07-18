A new anti-ageing drug shows potential for humans

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 18 Jul 2024 • 11:25

Anti-ageing treatment Credit: cottonbro studio, Pexels

An experimental drug successfully extended the lifespans of “middle-aged” mice by 25 per cent; experts find it has great potential for humans.

The researchers from the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Medical Science, Imperial College in London and Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, injected mice with a newly developed antibody when they were 75 weeks old; the equivalent to a human age of 55. The results were impressive.

The results

“The treated mice had fewer cancers, and were free from the usual signs of ageing and frailty. We also saw reduced muscle wasting and improvement in muscle strength,” revealed Professor Stuart Cook, a senior scientist in the study.

The results of the study were released on July 17 in the Nature journal, showing that the mice injected lived to an average of 155 weeks; 35 weeks longer than those untreated.

The scientists explained that by injecting the mice with the anti-IL-11 antibody, they were able to lower the incidence of diseases caused by fibrosis, chronic inflammation and poor metabolism; the hallmarks of ageing.

In the released videos, the researchers showcased the difference between the treated and untreated mice. Those untreated had greying patches, hair loss and weight gain, while the mice injected appeared in glossy coats, looking perfectly healthy.

Human potential

“These findings are very exciting,” said Professor Cook, emphasising; “While these findings are only in mice, it raises the tantalising possibility that the drugs could have a similar effect in elderly humans.”

The scientists explained that since the antibody works by blocking the action of the IL-11 protein, which affects the ageing of cells and body tissues, it could potentially work on humans, who go through the same process of ageing.

“There´s a real opportunity here to translate this into clinical therapies,” said Cathy Slack, a student of the biology of ageing at the University of Warwick, UK. Today, there are already drug candidates that block IL-11 in human trials to treat cancer and fibrosis.

Opposing views

Anti-ageing drugs have always been a matter of discussion, especially during tests conducted on animals. Ilaria Bellantuono, professor of musculoskeletal ageing at the University of Sheffield said; “The problem with all these interventions is that we do not have evidence in patients. It is unthinkable to treat every 50-year-old for the rest of their life. Every drug has side effects and there is a cost associated with it.”

Side effects?

Yet, the researchers noted that, unlike previous experiments, this antibody showed no side effects; “Previously proposed life-extending drugs and treatments have either had poor side-effect profiles, or don´t work in both sexes, or could extend life, but not healthy life – however this does not appear to be the case for IL-11,” said Professor Cook.

A 2021 study by Statista showed that the global anti-ageing market was estimated to be worth more than €56 billion and is only expected to rise, showing that today, a large majority of people are willing to pay the price to avoid ageing.