AEMET warns of extreme heat on the way

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 18 Jul 2024 • 9:30

Temperature levels are on the rise in Spain. Stay informed! Credit: Shutterstock

The ​​state meteorology agency, AEMET, has published a special report on ‘very high temperatures’ that are about to affect Spain.

Air mass of African origin

The agency noted that a high-pressure weather system “currently over Algeria” will move to the west and “bring a mass of hot dry air” into Spain.

Due to this “warm, dry and stable air mass”, together with the high sunshine associated with this time of year, and a “situation of great atmospheric stability”, there will be a “generalised and progressive rise in temperatures” in much of the peninsular area” that will last from Thursday, July 18, to Saturday, July 20, possibly running through to the end of the weekend in some areas.

Across the peninsular

According to AEMET, “Temperatures will reach very high values, higher than usual for these dates”

The highest temperatures are expected in the Córdoba area, where the mercury could hit 44°C.

In Alicante province, extreme heat is forecast for Orihuela city, where the mercury is expected to hit 43°C on Saturday and Sunday, according to AEMET, before dropping to a high of 33°C on Monday – “The most affected areas will be the southern half and the northeast quadrant of the Peninsula”

Warmer nights ahead

The nights will be very warm too, “They will not drop below 24 degrees celsius”, according to AEMET. This will most affect large areas of the peninsula’s southeast and southern half.

The AEMET also heed warnings over the dust that will be brought over, stating that the air mass “will be accompanied by suspended dust, which will affect a large part of the southern and eastern half of the peninsula during Thursday and Friday.”

The fact and figures

According to a report released by Greenpeace, released July 1, for every degree of global warming, Spain sees 1.5 degrees.

Spain’s temperature levels are on the rise, however, this is not something to be feared, but to be understood. Understanding the risks involved allows you to make educated decisions, and better your chances of staying safe during these heat waves.

Knowledge is power

#WaterWiseEU is an initiative that aims to “contribute towards a water-resilient Europe by 2050”.

The Combined Drought Indicator for mid-June 2022 indicated alert warnings of drought conditions in eastern Spain, southern and central Italy, Malta, Greece and the Mediterranean islands.

The #WaterWiseEU initiative seeks to raise awareness around the issues of water use and consumption, but also provide different solutions to these problems.

They recommend solutions including, “boosting natural water storage, replenishing groundwater, and rebuilding soil health, but also smart water management, water efficiency and reuse.”

Stay vigilant

Furthermore, with rising temperatures during a heatwave, it can be hard to notice the difference both in your day and yourself.

Many countries across the continent are also experiencing these rise in temperatures, with some receiving the same heat wave as Spain.

Dr Tiziana Maniscalchi, director of emergency medicine at a hospital in Palermo, told the BBC “We are seeing an increase in admissions of patients with headache, tachycardia, dehydration and confusion.”

In these hotter days, and throughout the summer, it’s important to drink plenty of water throughout the day, and avoid sugary drinks and alcohol, as they can dehydrate you further. During the hottest parts of each day, try to stay indoors, in air-conditioning or with a fan. The hottest hours range from 12 pm to 4 pm. When outside, wear loose, breathable and light-coloured clothing to reduce your heat as much as possible.

Cooling down on Sunday

According to AEMET, “During Sunday the 21st, it is expected that the thermal decrease that began on Saturday on the Atlantic slope will be transferred to the rest of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, and may be locally notable. Although there will still be high temperatures in areas of the southern half and the eastern third of the peninsula, the criteria for which this heat wave warning has been issued will no longer be met.”

Keep an eye out for any warnings from your local authorities, stay hydrated, stay cool, and look out for your neighbours!