Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 11:18
Alicante to host Europe's first all-female DJ festival. Image: Alicante City & Beach.
Alicante is set to host Europe’s inaugural electronic music festival featuring an all-female lineup.
The Bella Fuerza Fest is scheduled for August 30 and 31 at the Area 12 venue in Multiespacio Rabasa.
The festival anticipates daily attendance of between 8,000 and 15,000 people, with performances from internationally renowned DJs alongside emerging local artists.
The Councillor for Tourism, Ana Poquet, emphasised the festival’s unique format, describing it as “original and highly attractive among the festivals and concerts choosing Alicante as their venue.”
She added that the festival aims to spotlight female talent in the electronic music scene, a genre where women are perhaps less recognised by the general public.
Alejandro González Terán, one of the Bella Fuerza Fest promoters, explained that “this new festival is intended to become a permanent fixture in Alicante and to grow over time.”
This year’s focus is on techno music, but future editions will explore other genres within electronic music.
The festival’s philosophy includes generating a local economy, creating job opportunities, establishing DJ schools, and collaborating with other industries such as fashion, which plays a significant role in the electronic music world.
González, along with fellow promoters Carmen del Conte and Carlos Rodríguez, believes Alicante is the ideal location for the festival due to its excellent services, strong air connections with Europe, favourable climate, and manageable size, all contributing to a great festival experience.
For more information or to book tickets, head to the website: area12alicante.es.
