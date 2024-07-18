Antonio Banderas demolishes own home.

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 18 Jul 2024 • 7:32

Demolition work has already begun on 'La Gaviota'. Image: Shutterstock

After years of litigation and legal toing and froing, the Hollywood megastar from Malaga has been forced to pull his own house down.

It was the Marbella home where he used to reside with his now ex-wife and fellow Hollywood star, Melanie Griffith.

The main problem was that he had bought the house in good faith, second-hand, and the original construction had been given the green light by the now notorious Jesús Gil, when he was mayor of Marbella. Gil, a larger than life personality property magnate and chairman the of Athletico de Madrid football club, was embroiled in numerous real estate and construction scandals back in the 90s and early 2000s, many of which were in Marbella.

Built too close to the beach

Permission for the building of the house, named ‘La Gaviota’ (Seagull), had been granted on land designated for ‘drains’. Not only that, but the site of the abode was too close to the beach and thus violated laws on public access to the beach. Under Spanish law, all beaches are public and therefore constructing permanent structures right next to the beach without a road or walkway between the two, is illegal.

The lesson to be learned by all of us planning to buy on the Costa del Sol is to have the deeds of the house checked by a professional before purchasing the house.