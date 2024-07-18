Authorities fight back in parasol wars

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 10:30

Parasols at dawn! Pre-booking your place on the beach comes with hefty fine. Image: Shutterstock

The parasol wars have reignited again. But watch out. It might just turn out to be an expensive beach reservation.

Every year, those tourists who sneak down at 6am to plant their parasol on a prime spot on the beach in front of their holiday apartment, like some victorious troop raising the flag on a beach of Iwo Jima, and then sneaking back off for a couple of hours more kip, may return to find a €3,000 fine waiting for them.

Fines between €3,000 and €30

Several coastal towns in the Malaga region have already put in place a rule against this practice, such as Torrox and Velez where such misdemeanours can fetch a hefty €300 penalty. On top of that, a €50 fee for retrieving the unattended parasol or sun lounger from the municipal parasol pound.

Algarrobo in Malaga started the practice of punishing the early-rising sand-grabbers back in 2015, and were quickly followed by Nerja, who charge €30 for beachgoers to retrieve their unattended and deliberately positioned belongings.

On the Costa Blanca, the authorities are much more serious about the practice dishing out fines from €300 to €3,000. Similarly, beaches in Cádiz, especially Tarifa, as well as the beaches of Almuñécar, Torrenueva de Costa and Motril, the local police take a serious no nonsense attitude.