British mother ‘forced’ to fly without husband

A mother of two was left to travel to Spain without her husband on Sunday, July 14, due to his passport not complying with new laws.

Packed and ready

Beth Turbutt-Rogers, from the midlands, and her husband, Matt, were on their way to Spain for their summer holiday this year, with packed bags and pre-checked in through Ryanair’s online check-in system.

The family of four had a return flight booked and made sure to check in online with their passport information, which showed no issues.

Passport denied

However, after dropping their luggage off at the airport and having their passports checked in person going through security, Matt, Beth’s husband, could not pass through and join his family on their summer holiday.

Beth took to social media, sitting on the flight with her kids, without her husband, explaining that the airport had “told us his passport had expired, even though its expiry date was March 2025”, which leaves eight months left.

Nothing flagged up beforehand

Mrs Turbutt-Rogers added in her video that “nothing flagged” when checking in online, and that Matt’s passport and details were accepted.

This stressful ordeal occurred due to new rules put in place after Brexit.

New legislation

Previously, passports issued before 2018 were valid for up to 10 years and nine months. This was due to the passport office allowing nine months for transferring from an old passport to a new one.

Passports issued after 2018 are now valid for exactly 10 years; without the 9-month transfer period.

With Britain officially leaving the EU at the start of 2020, the rules around old red passports changed once again.

Now, your passport must have been issued less than 10 years before the day you enter the EU zone.

In addition, the passport must be valid for a minimum of three months after the day you plan to leave.

For Beth and Matt Turbutt-Rogers, this was where the problems lay.

Ryanair refused entry

Matt’s passport was issued in June 2014, meaning under the new legislation his passport had expired.

“The extension was no longer valid, meaning that Ryanair refused to let him travel”, Beth told TikTok as she boarded her flight with her two kids but without her husband.

Oddly enough, Matt was able to book and fly on a Jet2 flight to Spain the next day and join his family on holiday, as the airline still honours the previous extended period, printed on the passport.

TikTok goes viral

Beth’s video on TikTok, captioned with “I can’t say Ryanair weren’t that accommodating either” going on to explain they offered no help to the mother of two with her luggage while she was travelling alone, amassed nearly 3 million views as of today, July 18.

Some viewers have joined Beth’s outrage and confusion, with one exclaiming “How come one company will allow you and one won’t that’s shocking and you’d have to pay for his flight!!!”.

However, others have taken to disagree with the family, with the current top comment on the video being “Don’t get why people don’t check passports before booking a holiday!”

Do you know the new rules?

