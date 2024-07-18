British Trainee Barrister Missing in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 18 Jul 2024 • 16:41

Missing Benjamin Ross and his mum, Felix Credit: Spotted Salford/fb

Benjamin Ross, a 26-year-old trainee barrister, has vanished in Mallorca, leaving his family desperate for answers.

Ben, who is studying in Manchester, travelled to the Spanish island in June with a friend but opted to extend his stay after finding a local job.

Ben was a victim of theft before his disappearance

Concerns arose after Ben’s mother, Felix, received a “peculiar email” on July 10, suggesting he might be struggling. Shortly before this, Ben fell victim to a theft at the beach, losing his phone, keys, wallet, and passport. He then fell out with his flatmates after he was forced to break into his rented accommodation. Communication ceased entirely after the email.

Ben’s mum Felix describes her son as a ‘lovely young man every mum wishes for.’” She told the Manchester Evening News – “He goes out of his way to make sure everyone around him is ok. Just before he went out to Spain, when he was at home with me, he’d always be talking to us. The conversations were meaningful, not just passing chit-chat, we all made time for each other.”

“We’re a close family, which is why I’m so worried as this is so out of character for him. I’m going out of my mind with worry and I’m just hoping someone has shown him the kindness and generosity that he has shown others and helped him to stay safe.”

The FCDO are supporting Ben’s family

The situation is particularly concerning due to the stolen belongings, which may have hampered Ben’s ability to contact his family or access assistance. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) have confirmed they are supporting the family and are in contact with Spanish authorities.

Felix’s plea is simple : “If anyone has seen Ben, even for a second, let the authorities know. We need to find him.”

Anyone with information regarding Ben’s whereabouts is urged to contact the local authorities in Mallorca or the FCDOA.

A Go Fund Me fundraiser has now been set up for Ben’s family to support their search for him. Felix has also been in contact with LBT Global, the overseas charity supporting Jay Slater’s family.