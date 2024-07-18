British Trainee Barrister Missing in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 18 Jul 2024 • 16:41
Missing Benjamin Ross and his mum, Felix
Credit: Spotted Salford/fb
Benjamin Ross, a 26-year-old trainee barrister, has vanished in Mallorca, leaving his family desperate for answers.
Ben, who is studying in Manchester, travelled to the Spanish island in June with a friend but opted to extend his stay after finding a local job.
Concerns arose after Ben’s mother, Felix, received a “peculiar email” on July 10, suggesting he might be struggling. Shortly before this, Ben fell victim to a theft at the beach, losing his phone, keys, wallet, and passport. He then fell out with his flatmates after he was forced to break into his rented accommodation. Communication ceased entirely after the email.
Ben’s mum Felix describes her son as a ‘lovely young man every mum wishes for.’” She told the Manchester Evening News – “He goes out of his way to make sure everyone around him is ok. Just before he went out to Spain, when he was at home with me, he’d always be talking to us. The conversations were meaningful, not just passing chit-chat, we all made time for each other.”
“We’re a close family, which is why I’m so worried as this is so out of character for him. I’m going out of my mind with worry and I’m just hoping someone has shown him the kindness and generosity that he has shown others and helped him to stay safe.”
The situation is particularly concerning due to the stolen belongings, which may have hampered Ben’s ability to contact his family or access assistance. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) have confirmed they are supporting the family and are in contact with Spanish authorities.
Felix’s plea is simple : “If anyone has seen Ben, even for a second, let the authorities know. We need to find him.”
Anyone with information regarding Ben’s whereabouts is urged to contact the local authorities in Mallorca or the FCDOA.
A Go Fund Me fundraiser has now been set up for Ben’s family to support their search for him. Felix has also been in contact with LBT Global, the overseas charity supporting Jay Slater’s family.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Trelawney is a journalist and screenwriter. She began her career at the Euro Weekly News twenty years ago and is passionate about honest and compelling journalism. If you have a news story, don't hestitate to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.