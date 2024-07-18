Carlos Baos – Adoption of a child in Spain

By Carlos Baos (Lawyer) • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 13:31

What you need to know. Overseas adoption

Adopting a child in Spain is possible but not always straightforward. The international adoption process in Spain offers a legal way for individuals to adopt their partner’s children or relatives. Depending on the case and provided that a series of specific conditions are met. Today we briefly analyse the essential criteria, conditions, and necessary paperwork considered by the authorities to be able to successfully complete this this process.

It’s important to emphasise that each adoption case is unique. There are no two families or circumstances alike. Therefore, this article provides general considerations that should be reviewed and adjusted based on the specific needs of each individual case.

Where is the adoption process regulated?

The adoption of a child in Spain follows the rules contained in the Spanish Civil Code, the Law on Voluntary Jurisdiction, and the International Adoption Law.

What are the main aspects I must consider?

The person adopting must be at least 25 years old and possess full legal capacity. Also, it is very important that the age disparity between the adopter and adoptee must range between 16 and 45 years. Another key aspect is that it will be necessary that both parties, that is, the adopter and the minor (when under 12 years old) must manifest their agreement before the judge to proceed with the adoption. Consent from the parents of non-emancipated minors will also be mandatory, unless a couple of exceptions.

Is it true that the Public Entity has to issue a specific Declaration, confirming their agreement?

In principle, yes. Although as said before, it will all come down to the specific circumstances of each case. For instance, when adopting the children of your partner or espouse, this is usually not requested. It will also not be necessary when there is a “close” kinship relationship between adopter and adoptee.

What documents do I need to start the process?

Since the court that will be competent to study the case, is generally the court where the adopter or the adoptee have their domicile, it is advisable to obtain a copy of the certificate of the Padrón of both. Which is a document that can be obtained in the Town Hall.

The certificates of birth of all parties are necessary. Also, the marriage certificate, when adoption the children of your partner (if the biological parent of the children has passed away, it must also be presented). If the documents are issued outside of Spain, you will need to attach to them the Hague Apostille or legalise them.

Adopting a child in Spain presents a challenging yet fulfilling journey. At White-Baos Lawyers, we specialize in Family Law. For personalised guidance through this process, feel free to reach out to us, and we will be pleased to assist you.

