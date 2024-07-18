Checked into an “abandoned” hotel with no staff in Italy

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 7:07

Empty hotel reception Credit: eGuide Travel, Flickr

A travel influencer shared a “surreal” experience of staying at an “abandoned” hotel in Italy, that didn´t have a single staff member and only a handful of guests.

The only guest

Known as Universal Corner on TikTok, a woman shared her travel experience with her 59,000 followers in Cagliari, on the island of Sardinia. She shared a video, which has been viewed more than 73,000 times, showing an old-fashioned, completely empty hotel.

The woman said she was the only guest and there were no staff. She shared that upon her arrival she met someone who handed her a key and said that “everything will be closed.” She didn´t believe it until she saw it herself; “There is a restaurant downstairs which is closed. The hotel is totally empty.”

She showcased the empty rooms, which were left open; “There is no security whatsoever. As if the hotel was mine.”

Staff substitute

She then revealed; “There were no guests in the hotel and suddenly a car arrives and there are two elderly foreigners, I think from Croatia. They arrived and clearly there was no one in the restaurant or in the cafeteria because everything was closed. I offered to call the hotel´s phone number and a guy answered me.”

Calling the hotel, she reached a person who said that they were not in charge of the hotel and suggested that she take the role of a concierge; “Instead of telling me that he was coming to take care of things, he tells me, a guest, that the new guests have room 109, which is upstairs, that the room is open and that I should accompany them to their room.”

The norm?

The video sparked a discussion about Italy´s hotels; “Hotels in Italy are usually like that,” said one TikTok user. Another said that they would be horrified; “Get out! I wouldn´t stay there, not even dead.” Some noted that affordability comes with a price; “They have you as a concierge, now you understand why it was so cheap.”