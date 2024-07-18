By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 14:06
Choo-choo cuisine: All aboard Wales' Eisteddfod express menu. Image: Transport for Wales Trafnidiaeth Cymru / Facebook.
Trains in Wales are celebrating the upcoming National Eisteddfod in August with a new, limited-edition menu.
The menu will showcase traditional Welsh produce, including dishes made with seaweed.
The National Eisteddfod, an annual festival celebrating Welsh culture, is held in a different location across the country each year.
This year, it will take place in Rhondda Cynon Taf from August 3 to 10.
Transport for Wales announced that passengers on select rail services will soon have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of Welsh foods.
The menu includes laverbread (a dish made from edible seaweed) and bacon, Caerphilly chicken supreme, and glazed bara brith.
While these offerings will be exclusive to first-class trains, standard class passengers will also get a taste of the festival with the “Eisteddfod burger.”
Piers Croft, the on-board director at Transport for Wales, stated that the menu provides diners with a chance to “experience the flavour of the Eisteddfod.”
He described it as a unique opportunity to celebrate Welsh heritage through a delicious and authentic meal.
Lowri Joyce, the Welsh language strategic lead at Transport for Wales, expressed the company’s intention to honour the Welsh language and culture.
She encouraged travellers heading to the Maes (the site of the Eisteddfod) to consider sustainable travel options and to sample the special menu if possible.
The limited edition menu will be available until August 10.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.