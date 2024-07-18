By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 14:06

Choo-choo cuisine: All aboard Wales' Eisteddfod express menu. Image: Transport for Wales Trafnidiaeth Cymru / Facebook.

Trains in Wales are celebrating the upcoming National Eisteddfod in August with a new, limited-edition menu.

The menu will showcase traditional Welsh produce, including dishes made with seaweed.

The National Eisteddfod, an annual festival celebrating Welsh culture, is held in a different location across the country each year.

Where & When?

This year, it will take place in Rhondda Cynon Taf from August 3 to 10.

Transport for Wales announced that passengers on select rail services will soon have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of Welsh foods.

The menu includes laverbread (a dish made from edible seaweed) and bacon, Caerphilly chicken supreme, and glazed bara brith.

While these offerings will be exclusive to first-class trains, standard class passengers will also get a taste of the festival with the “Eisteddfod burger.”

Flavour of Eisteddfod

Piers Croft, the on-board director at Transport for Wales, stated that the menu provides diners with a chance to “experience the flavour of the Eisteddfod.”

He described it as a unique opportunity to celebrate Welsh heritage through a delicious and authentic meal.

Lowri Joyce, the Welsh language strategic lead at Transport for Wales, expressed the company’s intention to honour the Welsh language and culture.

Travel Options

She encouraged travellers heading to the Maes (the site of the Eisteddfod) to consider sustainable travel options and to sample the special menu if possible.

The limited edition menu will be available until August 10.