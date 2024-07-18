Denmark´s struggle for veganism

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 14:56

A pig at a farm Credit: mali maede, Pexels

Known as the country with “more pigs than people,” Denmark is nonetheless spending almost €100 million to convince its citizens to become vegans.

Largest meat exporter and consumer

Denmark is among the world´s largest meat exporters, especially when it comes to pork. For more than 100 years, the production of pig meat has been the central source of Danish income.

Approximately 90 per cent of the production is exported, therefore maintaining the balance in the Danish trade and economy. Beef and pork are daily dinner essentials for most families in Denmark; the local cuisine is rooted in dishes like meatballs, hot dogs and stegt flæsk (crispy pork).

Nearly 6 million Danes follow an animal-based diet and an average Dane consumes nearly three times the recommended amount of red meat.

Such a large production and consumption of meat has led to Denmark´s increased carbon emissions, a concern for Danish officials who aim to battle the issue by promoting veganism.

Vegan hints

Considering the Danish obsession with meat, the government was careful in slowly dropping hints of the benefits and the easy accessibility of plant-based diets.

Europe´s largest pork producer, Danish Crown, now offers meat-free products at a favourable price. MeetDenmark, a business tourism group, offers plant-based choices at all events, introducing people to the idea of veganism.

From 2030, Denmark´s carbon tax will become implemented, charging farmers for their cattle´s emissions.

Denmark also presented an Action Plan for Plant-Based Foods in October 2024, aiming to increase the production and consumption of plant-based products, instead of meat.

“It sends a signal to countries that are similarly deeply rooted in the meat tradition that it´s possible to create dialogue and start initiatives for change,” noted Rune-Christoffer Dragsdahl, secretary general of the Vegetarian Society of Denmark, “It´s easy to copy-and-paste.”

Optimal earth, optimal health

Walter Willet, a professor of nutrition at Harvard University who led the report for the optimal diet for a healthy planet, said to be “impressed” by Denmark´s efforts and emphasised that “no other government” has taken such significant measures.

“We should not be surprised that Denmark has taken a lead in this effort; they were a decade ahead of other countries in banning trans fat, and have been a global leader in developing green energy.” Denmark is a European pioneer in this matter, having become the first country to ban foods with excess trans fat since 2003.

The Danish government showed its commitment to change by offering a grant worth €88 million in subsidies to promote a “green economy;” which it considers the “future” of the country.