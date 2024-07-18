EHIC: Stay insured while travelling Europe

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 12:25

Getting your EHIC card this summer could make travelling more care-free Credit: Shutterstock

Holidays in Europe are on many people’s summer lists, and going on them worry-free makes any holiday that much better.

This is exactly what the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) qualifies you to do.

Healthcare abroad permitted

First issued in January 2004, the EHIC allows you to receive necessary and urgent medical care abroad.

As the European Commission emphasise, “Travel with peace of mind, knowing the EHIC is there to support your healthcare needs abroad.”

When you present the card, you will be able to obtain healthcare services directly from a public or contracted provider, “under the same conditions and at the same cost as people insured in the country you are visiting” as stated on the European Commission website.

This will relieve many people’s concerns when travelling abroad, giving access to local healthcare while on holiday, including for chronic or existing illnesses, as well as pregnancy and childbirth.

Claim your money back

While still on holiday, you can claim reimbursement for any costs you incurred from the national institution, receiving it directly from the country, or you can request reimbursement from your health insurer once you are back home.

The EHIC is valid in any EU country, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Obtaining an EHIC is easy

More than half of the EU population has the EHIC, and applying for one is easy and free;

“Simply contact your health insurance institution before your trip. You’ll typically receive it by mail within a few days”, as outlined by the European Commission on their website.

They further add “If you’re going to travel before obtaining the card, you can apply for an EHIC replacement certificate.”

Not an alternative

It is not, however, an alternative to travel insurance as it does not cover any private healthcare costs or planned medical treatments.

It should also be remembered that each country’s healthcare system is different, and some services that are free at home might cost in another country.

Please ensure you know what you need, when and where, before travelling on holiday this summer.