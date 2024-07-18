By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 15:48

Experience Queen's legacy: Tribute band live in Alicante. Image: Noches Magicas.

Magical Nights welcomes the most authentic Queen tribute, God Save the Queen, to its stage on July 26, 2024.

The doors of the Jardines de Abril venue will open at 8:00.PM for attendees to enjoy the gardens, live art, the artisan market, and gastronomy before the concert starts at 10:30.PM.

Queen remains as popular as ever, continuously selling millions of albums for more than 35 years.

Greatest Hits

The God Save the Queen show brings together all of Queen’s greatest hits in a perfect two-hour compilation of musical majesty.

The band covers Queen’s catalogue from its beginnings in 1973 to its last album, Made in Heaven, released after Freddie Mercury’s death in 1991.

Hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Love of My Life, We Are the Champions, We Will Rock You, and many others will have the audience on its feet.

More Information

For more information or to book your tickets, visit the website nochesmagicas.es.

The Finca Jardines venue is located at C/ San Antonio 149, Bajo, 03550 Sant Joan d’Alacant.