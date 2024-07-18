Fetching fun: Volunteer Saturdays with APAA Nerja

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 14:14

Woof-tastic Weekends Image: Facebook/APAA Nerja

APAA Nerja, a registered animal rescue charity, works tirelessly to rescue and find forever homes for abandoned and abused dogs in Nerja. Every Saturday, a dedicated team of volunteers gathers to spend quality time with these dogs. They take them for walks, play games, and provide the love and attention these pups deserve.

The Impact of Volunteer Efforts on Rescue Dogs

Despite the heat, there are plenty of shaded areas along the paths and even a couple of dog pools to help everyone stay cool. The dogs absolutely love the interaction and eagerly await their Saturday adventures.

‘We couldn’t do this without our amazing volunteers,’ said a spokesperson for APAA Nerja. ‘Their commitment and compassion make such a difference.’

Join the Fun: How to Become a Volunteer with APAA Nerja

If you’re interested in joining them, they meet from 5 to 8 pm. Check out their Facebook page for more information. It’s a rewarding way to give back and make a positive impact on the lives of these lovable dogs.

How Volunteering Benefits You

Volunteering with APAA Nerja is not just beneficial for the dogs; it’s also incredibly rewarding for the volunteers. Spending time with these affectionate animals offers numerous mental health benefits, including reduced stress and increased feelings of happiness. Many volunteers find a sense of purpose and fulfillment in knowing they are making a tangible difference in the lives of these dogs. It’s a rewarding way to give back and make a positive impact on the lives of these lovable dogs.

For more Axarquia news and events click here