Firefighter trials and open-sea race

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 9:07
Competitors prepare to hit the waves. - Photo: Travesía a Nado Costa de Torremolinos, Bomberos de Torremolinos Facebook
The Coastal Swimming Crossing (Travesía a Nado Costa) competition has just been confirmed for Torremolinos on July 27.
The race will have 272 swimmers taking part in a sea swimming trials of both 3.5 kilometres and 7 kilometres in open sea along the coast of the Costa del Sol town. Among those taking part in the event will be firefighters and forest fire fighters from the vicinity. The regional government also emphasised that there will be male and female categories.
Inscriptions for this, the 10th annual event on the beach in Torremolinos, are now closed, but the race looks like it is going to be well attended by spectators and sports fans. On the day, there will not only be the swimming trials, but also running and climbing. The trials were inspired by and based on fire fighter training exercises from the Torremolinos fire department.
The humble beginnings of the event began with just 20 swimmers back in 2013 on the shore of Los Álamos beach, with little more than some bottles of water and energy bars, and then swimming to Carihuela beach, but has now grown into one of the biggest and most popular sporting events on the Torremolinos calendar.
This year, the 7k swimming races will depart from Carihuela beach and exit the water in Los Álamos. The 3.5k starts from Playamar beach. The races are expected to begin at 10am on Saturday July 27.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.