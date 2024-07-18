Firefighter trials and open-sea race

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 9:07

Competitors prepare to hit the waves. - Photo: Travesía a Nado Costa de Torremolinos, Bomberos de Torremolinos Facebook

The Coastal Swimming Crossing (Travesía a Nado Costa) competition has just been confirmed for Torremolinos on July 27.

The race will have 272 swimmers taking part in a sea swimming trials of both 3.5 kilometres and 7 kilometres in open sea along the coast of the Costa del Sol town. Among those taking part in the event will be firefighters and forest fire fighters from the vicinity. The regional government also emphasised that there will be male and female categories.

Trials originated in fire service training

Inscriptions for this, the 10th annual event on the beach in Torremolinos, are now closed, but the race looks like it is going to be well attended by spectators and sports fans. On the day, there will not only be the swimming trials, but also running and climbing. The trials were inspired by and based on fire fighter training exercises from the Torremolinos fire department.

The humble beginnings of the event began with just 20 swimmers back in 2013 on the shore of Los Álamos beach, with little more than some bottles of water and energy bars, and then swimming to Carihuela beach, but has now grown into one of the biggest and most popular sporting events on the Torremolinos calendar.

This year, the 7k swimming races will depart from Carihuela beach and exit the water in Los Álamos. The 3.5k starts from Playamar beach. The races are expected to begin at 10am on Saturday July 27.