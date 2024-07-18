Glossy Ibis rescued in Roquetas de Mar

By John Smith • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 11:24

State of the art transport in a cardboard box Credit: National Police Andalucia

Alerted to the fact that an unusual bird had been spotted in difficulties in a field in Roquetas de Mar, officers from the National Police attended.

Glossy Ibis rescued

They discovered that a juvenile young bird, later identified as a Glossy Ibis (Plegadis falcinellus) appeared to be exhausted and it was decided that it was safest for the bird to be taken for veterinary inspection.

Acting slowly so as not to disturb the Ibis, officers placed it into a cardboard box and arranged for it to be transferred to the Los Molinos de Almeria clinic, where it was declared uninjured.

Soon to be released back into the wild

It was then placed into the care of the recovery centre before it is released back into the wild.

The Glossy Ibis is not considered an endangered or even vulnerable species as there are large numbers, particularly in Africa and Australia but this individual was presumably part of a migrating flock but would no doubt benefit from this timely rescue.