Glossy Ibis rescued in Roquetas de Mar

By John Smith •
Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 11:24
State of the art transport in a cardboard box
Credit: National Police Andalucia
Alerted to the fact that an unusual bird had been spotted in difficulties in a field in Roquetas de Mar, officers from the National Police attended.
They discovered that a juvenile young bird, later identified as a Glossy Ibis (Plegadis falcinellus) appeared to be exhausted and it was decided that it was safest for the bird to be taken for veterinary inspection.
Acting slowly so as not to disturb the Ibis, officers placed it into a cardboard box and arranged for it to be transferred to the Los Molinos de Almeria clinic, where it was declared uninjured.
It was then placed into the care of the recovery centre before it is released back into the wild.
The Glossy Ibis is not considered an endangered or even vulnerable species as there are large numbers, particularly in Africa and Australia but this individual was presumably part of a migrating flock but would no doubt benefit from this timely rescue.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
