By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 14:32

Great art hoax: Controversy unveiled at Australian museum. Image: MONA Blog.

A collection of paintings, initially presented as the works of Pablo Picasso and other renowned artists, has stirred considerable controversy at an Australian art museum.

The institution faced a gender discrimination lawsuit after it restricted access to the exhibition to female visitors only.

Ladies Only

The controversy escalated when the museum, in an attempt to comply with a legal ruling that men could not be excluded, relocated the paintings to a women’s bathroom.

It was revealed this week that the paintings were not genuine masterpieces by Picasso or other famous artists.

Tasmania Museum

Kirsha Kaechele, the curator of the women-only exhibition at Tsmania’s Museum of Old and New Art (MONA), confessed to creating the paintings herself.

Kaechele disclosed her role as the actual artist on MONA’s blog, prompted by inquiries from a reporter and the Picasso Administration in France regarding the paintings’ authenticity.

She noted that the paintings had been on display for over three years without anyone questioning their origin, despite one piece being accidentally hung upside down.

Expose the Truth

“I expected a Picasso expert, a devoted fan, or even just someone curious enough to search online, to visit the Ladies Lounge, notice the upside-down painting, and expose the truth on social media,” Kaechele wrote.

“But it never happened.”