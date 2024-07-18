By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 14:32
Great art hoax: Controversy unveiled at Australian museum. Image: MONA Blog.
A collection of paintings, initially presented as the works of Pablo Picasso and other renowned artists, has stirred considerable controversy at an Australian art museum.
The institution faced a gender discrimination lawsuit after it restricted access to the exhibition to female visitors only.
The controversy escalated when the museum, in an attempt to comply with a legal ruling that men could not be excluded, relocated the paintings to a women’s bathroom.
It was revealed this week that the paintings were not genuine masterpieces by Picasso or other famous artists.
Kirsha Kaechele, the curator of the women-only exhibition at Tsmania’s Museum of Old and New Art (MONA), confessed to creating the paintings herself.
Kaechele disclosed her role as the actual artist on MONA’s blog, prompted by inquiries from a reporter and the Picasso Administration in France regarding the paintings’ authenticity.
She noted that the paintings had been on display for over three years without anyone questioning their origin, despite one piece being accidentally hung upside down.
“I expected a Picasso expert, a devoted fan, or even just someone curious enough to search online, to visit the Ladies Lounge, notice the upside-down painting, and expose the truth on social media,” Kaechele wrote.
“But it never happened.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.