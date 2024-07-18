Keep up skin protection in intense sun.

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 10:06

Sun protection essential in these summer months. Image: Wikipedia

Regional government representatives were present last week in the unveiling of an initiative to raise awareness of the dangers of skin cancer on the Costa del Sol.

The project, as well as raising awareness among the general population, also highlights ways of detecting early symptoms and to encourage healthy skin protection habits. Organised by the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) in collaboration with the Spanish association against cancer (AECC), scientific societies and professional associations.

Skin has a memory

At the presentation of the initiative, Carlos Bautista delegate for Health and Consumption, who took part in the development of the ‘Campaign for Awareness and Early Detection of Skin Cancer in Andalusia’, emphasised that ‘the skin has a memory’, and that ‘when we get burned the skin is damaged’. He went on to emphasise that caring for our skin, at this time of year especially, maintaining it well hydrated and using adequate sunscreen should be part of our everyday routine.

Visit your local health centre

Finally, he encouraged citizens to visit their local health centres should they have any doubts or notice the slightest anomalies on their skin. In Spain each year more than 150,000 people are diagnosed with the most common forms of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, together known as “non-melanoma skin cancer”. Fortunately there are ways to detect the majority of these cancers whilst curative treatment is still possible. However it is important to be vigilant, in the last four years the number of skin cancers has increased by 38% according to the Spanish Academy of Dermatology.