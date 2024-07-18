Learn life-saving skills: CPR classes launching in Camposol

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 16:16
Learn CPR, Save Lives
Image: Shutterstock/ Platoo Studio
F.A.S.T. (First Aid Support Team) Camposol is a dedicated group of trained volunteers offering essential first-aid support in the critical time between the onset of a medical emergency and the arrival of professional medical services. They play a crucial role in the community, ensuring that immediate care is available when it’s needed most.
In addition to their emergency response efforts, F.A.S.T. Camposol is launching new CPR training courses for the public. These free sessions will be held on the third Friday of each month at the Culture Centre in Camposol, Sector B. The first training session is scheduled for Friday, August 19, at 2 pm.
These courses offer a valuable opportunity for community members to learn lifesaving skills in a supportive environment. By attending, participants can become better prepared to handle emergencies and contribute to the overall safety of Camposol. F.A.S.T. Camposol encourages everyone to join and become part of this vital initiative. To take part email president_fast@outlook.com.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
