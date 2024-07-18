Learn life-saving skills: CPR classes launching in Camposol

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 16:16

Learn CPR, Save Lives Image: Shutterstock/ Platoo Studio

F.A.S.T. (First Aid Support Team) Camposol is a dedicated group of trained volunteers offering essential first-aid support in the critical time between the onset of a medical emergency and the arrival of professional medical services. They play a crucial role in the community, ensuring that immediate care is available when it’s needed most.

Empower Yourself: Attend Monthly CPR Training Sessions

In addition to their emergency response efforts, F.A.S.T. Camposol is launching new CPR training courses for the public. These free sessions will be held on the third Friday of each month at the Culture Centre in Camposol, Sector B. The first training session is scheduled for Friday, August 19, at 2 pm.

Take Action: Enroll in Life-Saving CPR Courses

These courses offer a valuable opportunity for community members to learn lifesaving skills in a supportive environment. By attending, participants can become better prepared to handle emergencies and contribute to the overall safety of Camposol. F.A.S.T. Camposol encourages everyone to join and become part of this vital initiative. To take part email president_fast@outlook.com.

Benefits of Learning CPR

Ability to Save Lives: CPR can significantly increase the chances of survival for someone experiencing cardiac arrest or other life-threatening emergencies before professional help arrives.

Immediate Response: Knowing CPR allows you to take immediate action in an emergency, which is crucial as every minute without CPR reduces the chances of survival.

Community Contribution: By learning CPR, you become a valuable asset to your community, able to assist in emergencies and potentially save the lives of family members, friends, or strangers.

Confidence in Emergencies: CPR training provides you with the skills and confidence to handle stressful situations effectively, enabling you to remain calm and take control until professional help arrives.

Employment and Volunteer Opportunities: Many jobs in healthcare, education, childcare, and public safety require CPR certification. It also opens up volunteer opportunities with organizations like F.A.S.T. Camposol.

Improved Personal Preparedness: Learning CPR enhances your overall preparedness for emergencies, encouraging proactive safety measures and a greater awareness of potential risks in your environment.

Understanding of Basic First Aid: CPR training often includes basic first aid skills, such as how to use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) and how to assist someone who is choking.

Health Benefits: Regular CPR training can increase your knowledge of cardiovascular health and promote a healthier lifestyle, as it emphasizes the importance of early intervention and maintaining heart health.

Peace of Mind: Knowing CPR gives you peace of mind knowing that you have the ability to make a positive difference in critical situations, potentially turning a life-threatening event into a life-saving one.

