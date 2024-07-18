Marbella Establishes Itself as a Preferred Destination for American Investors

By EWN • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 10:00

The American real estate company The Agency, known for its specialisation in the prime segment, has landed on the Costa del Sol, presenting its first Annual Real Estate Market Report. This document confirms the robust health of the luxury real estate sector in the area and highlights the growing interest of American investors.

Marbella is positioning itself as a strong competitor against other luxury cities like New York, Miami, London, and Los Angeles. Property prices have increased by 10% over the past year, with an average of €4,533 per square metre. Additionally, areas such as Nagüeles-Milla de Oro and Nueva Andalucía stand out for their high prices and exclusivity. In Nagüeles-Milla de Oro, prices reach €6,040 per square metre, while in Nueva Andalucía they are €5,050. East Marbella, including areas like Las Chapas-El Rosario, averages €4,512 per square metre. In urban Marbella, the average price is €3,897, and in San Pedro de Alcántara, it is €3,861. The Elviria-Cabopino area offers the lowest cost per square metre at €3,401.

The real estate market in Marbella remains strong, with a 12.3% growth in property prices per square metre in Andalusia. Foreign investors conducted 23,300 transactions in the first quarter of 2024, representing 14.5% of all purchases in the region. Marbella particularly stands out for its appeal in the luxury segment, being the 16th most expensive city in the world for luxury residences, surpassing Madrid and Dubai. The average price of a property in Marbella is approximately €686,229. Properties under 100 square metres average €347,960, while those over 100 square metres cost around €754,052. On average, properties sold in Marbella are 120-square-metre apartments with three bedrooms, located in three-story buildings.

The rental market in Marbella also shows notable figures, with an average rental price of €15.42 per square metre per month, and an average monthly rental value of €2,263 per property. A studio or one-bedroom apartment rents for approximately €1,642, a two-bedroom property for around €1,960, and a three-bedroom property for about €2,710.

The Agency, known for its success in the United States with global sales exceeding 42 billion euros, has arrived in Marbella to boost the premium segment on the Costa del Sol. The owner of The Agency, Mauricio Umansky, recognised for his participation in television programs and for managing the sale of iconic properties, is expanding his influence with the opening of The Agency Marbella – The Belleside Team. With a team of 12 professionals, The Agency Marbella offers in-depth knowledge of the local market and the needs of international clients.

Benjamin Beza, Sales Director of The Agency Marbella, states: “The solid growth of Marbella’s real estate sector highlights the unique appeal of the region. With its unique lifestyle, Marbella is increasingly becoming a top choice for discerning investors from the United States.”

Sponsored