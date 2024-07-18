Mr. Cash – More than a pawn shop in Puerto Banus

By EWN • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 20:16

Photocredit Shutterstock

In the bustling heart of Puerto Banus lies a hidden gem, Mr. Cash Pawn Shop.

Established 14 years ago, this family-run business has become synonymous with trust and exceptional customer service. Led by the dedicated Ayelen, Mr. Cash ensures that every client receives the attention and respect they deserve, making it a standout in the pawn and sales industry.

Have you ever wondered about the hidden value in your jewellery box? Those pieces you no longer wear due to fashion changes or safety concerns could be worth a small fortune. Mr. Cash offers free, no-commitment valuations, providing a risk-free opportunity to discover the potential worth of your items. This exceptional service encourages clients to unlock the value of their forgotten treasures rather than letting them gather dust.

For Euro Weekly readers, there’s an exclusive offer: pawn an item for two months and get one month free. *Conditions apply*

Beyond their pawning services, Mr. Cash also boasts an impressive sales section. With gold and solid silver at high market values, now is the perfect time to invest. Their collection includes luxurious Rolex watches, dazzling diamonds, and other high-end bespoke items, ensuring you’ll find the perfect gift for any occasion.

Visit Mr. Cash in Puerto Banus to experience their exceptional service and explore their impressive collection. Whether you’re looking to unlock the hidden value in your jewellery box or searching for the perfect gift, Mr. Cash is your go-to destination.

Puerto Banus, Av/Julio Iglesias No3 · Tel: 952 929 814

Open Mon – Fri 10.00am – 8.00pm · Saturday 10.00am – 2.00pm

Sponsored