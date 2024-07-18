Nerja pushes for railway link to Malaga

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 17:17

Nerja Seeks Railway Link Approval Image: Shutterstock/Maksim Safaniuk

THE Nerja Town Hall is calling on the Spanish government to establish a railway connection between Nerja and Málaga. In a council meeting on July 18, a proposal is set for approval, requesting the government to initiate a feasibility study that outlines the necessary steps for establishing this connection.

Local Support and Political Backing

Mayor José Alberto Armijo stated the importance of this initiative, noting that it will be defended at a Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility meeting in Málaga. The proposal, driven by the mayor and council members, has gained official backing from various local groups and political parties including PSOE, Podemos, and Izquierda Unida con Nerja. This initiative follows the Ministry’s response to Armijo’s Senate inquiry, confirming the connection is not currently planned.

Economic and Social Benefits of Railway Connection

Armijo criticised the government for neglecting the Eastern Costa del Sol Axarquía in their planning. He urged reconsideration, highlighting the coastal train’s potential to improve regional connectivity, mobility, and economic, social, and tourism development in Nerja, Maro, and Málaga province.

Establishing a railway connection between Nerja and Málaga holds the potential to transform the area in significant ways. It would enhance regional connectivity, making it easier for residents to commute and for tourists to explore the stunning coastline. This initiative isn’t just about convenience; it’s about boosting economic growth, promoting social integration, and unlocking new opportunities for tourism development. By bridging Nerja and Málaga with a coastal train, we’re not only connecting places but also connecting people and possibilities for a brighter future.

