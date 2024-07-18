Netflix in Malaga: Kaos Premiere Date Revealed

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 12:32

Netflix´s new series, Kaos, which was spotted filming several scenes in spots around Malaga, will premiere on the streaming platform on August 29, 2024.

Created by the scriptwriter behind ´End of the F****** World´, Kaos is a reimagining of the myths of ancient Greek mythology, juxtaposed with today´s modern world. In Netflix´s 20-second teaser trailer, Jeff Goldblum is shown as a tracksuit-clad Zeus and aerial shots of Malaga are shown intercut with shots of chaos and jubilation in the streets.

Plot hinted at

The story follows a set of mortals, Zeus himself, and Dionysus – Zeus´s favorite son – and a group of mortals as they try to navigate a world ruled by fallible, and at times, flippant, gods.

Produced by Sister Production, the creators of HBO´s Chernobyl, and filmed by Malaga-based Fresco Film, Kaos will bring scenes shot in Marbella, Malaga, and Velez to screens worldwide.

Netflix tried to maintain a low profile during their filming, however, stars like Jeff Goldblum and Nabhaan Rizwan were quickly spotted by many during the production. Some scenes were on-location as early as 2021, featuring Malaga´s Calle Parras adorned with murals portraying Poseidon and other iconography synonymous with Greek myth which were quickly painted over to conceal the production days after filming ended.