By Mark Slack • Published: 18 Jul 2024 • 14:43

Dacia Spring Red Brick, Presshow Dacia from February 12 to 16th 2024 at Aubervilliers, France - Photo Greg / DPPI

New Dacia Spring rewrites the EV rulebook, but it’s not without issues

The All-New Dacia Spring, at £14,995, is the UK’s most affordable new electric car by a margin of thousands of pounds. I exclude the much cheaper Citroen Ami as it’s left hand drive, and not really car, more a motorised quadracycle.

Dacia have a good track record of bringing very affordable cars to market and in the process leaving the competition behind in whichever sector they choose. The Spring could be the EV that brings electric cars to the motoring masses. Well on price certainly, but will buyers take to it because it’s not without its issues.

There are two versions, the lead-in Expression and more upmarket Extreme at £16,995. Standard fare includes air conditioning, rear parking sensors power front windows and a rear wiper. Not something you find on every EV! The higher trim Extreme version adds front parking sensors and a rear parking camera, all-round power windows, tyre pressure monitoring and power door mirrors.

Both cars drive the front wheels with the lead-in model at 45hp not being exactly fast. The benchmark 62 mph takes an astonishing 19.1 seconds and the top speed is 78 mph. Even the more powerful 65hp takes 13.7 seconds, although Dacia claim a more appropriate time is the 0 to 31mph at 5.8 seconds and 3.9 seconds respectively.

Dacia say the car, especially the lead-in version, is aimed more at urban motorists, but this misses the point that even at such a competitive price this is an expensive city runabout. Take it on a longer run and I suspect it could struggle on busy A roads. The higher powered 65 hp version would obviously fare better on faster, less urban roads. However the potential issues don’t end there as the driving range is quoted as just 140 miles, which in real world driving will be less than this stated figure depending upon conditions and type of driving. Dacia claim the Spring will run for 6 days of average urban driving without charging.

If you can live with the limited range, and even more limited performance, then the Spring is another impressive model from Dacia. Yes it might be cheap and cheerful, it might have limited range and it certainly isn’t quick. However, it looks the part of the stylish mini off-roader, is without doubt the most affordable EV and over time Dacia will improve it as they have with all their models.